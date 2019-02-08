Capacent Holding AB (publ) (STO:CAPAC): The Best Of Both Worlds

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

I’ve been keeping an eye on Capacent Holding AB (publ) (STO:CAPAC) because I’m attracted to its fundamentals. Looking at the company as a whole, as a potential stock investment, I believe CAPAC has a lot to offer. Basically, it is a financially-healthy company with a a buoyant growth outlook, not yet factored into the price. In the following section, I expand a bit more on these key aspects. If you’re interested in understanding beyond my broad commentary, read the full report on Capacent Holding here.

Very undervalued with excellent balance sheet

CAPAC is an attractive stock for growth-seeking investors, with an expected earnings growth of 21% in the upcoming year, made up of high-quality, operational cash from its core business, which is expected to increase by 58% next year. This indicates a high-quality bottom-line expansion, as opposed to those driven by unsustainable cost-cutting activities. CAPAC’s share price is trading at below its true value, meaning that the market sentiment for the stock is currently bearish. According to my intrinsic value of the stock, which is driven by analyst consensus forecast of CAPAC’s earnings, investors now have the opportunity to buy into the stock to reap capital gains. Compared to the rest of the professional services industry, CAPAC is also trading below its peers, relative to earnings generated. This supports the theory that CAPAC is potentially underpriced.

OM:CAPAC Future Profit February 8th 19

CAPAC’s debt-to-equity ratio stands at 17%, which means its debt level is acceptable. This implies that CAPAC has a healthy balance between taking advantage of low cost debt funding as well as sufficient financial flexibility without succumbing to the strict terms of debt. CAPAC seems to have put its debt to good use, generating operating cash levels of 0.66x total debt in the most recent year. This is also a good indication as to whether debt is properly covered by the company’s cash flows.

OM:CAPAC Historical Debt February 8th 19

For Capacent Holding, I’ve put together three pertinent aspects you should look at:

Historical Performance: What has CAPAC’s returns been like over the past? Go into more detail in the past track record analysis and take a look at the free visual representations of our analysis for more clarity. Dividend Income vs Capital Gains: Does CAPAC return gains to shareholders through reinvesting in itself and growing earnings, or redistribute a decent portion of earnings as dividends? Our historical dividend yield visualization quickly tells you what your can expect from CAPAC as an investment. Other Attractive Alternatives : Are there other well-rounded stocks you could be holding instead of CAPAC? Explore our interactive list of stocks with large potential to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

