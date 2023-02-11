CapAllianz Holdings' (Catalist:594) Returns On Capital Are Heading Higher

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. So on that note, CapAllianz Holdings (Catalist:594) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for CapAllianz Holdings, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.0097 = US$714k ÷ (US$76m - US$2.9m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

So, CapAllianz Holdings has an ROCE of 1.0%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Oil and Gas industry average of 27%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of CapAllianz Holdings, check out these free graphs here.

What Can We Tell From CapAllianz Holdings' ROCE Trend?

We're delighted to see that CapAllianz Holdings is reaping rewards from its investments and has now broken into profitability. The company was generating losses five years ago, but now it's turned around, earning 1.0% which is no doubt a relief for some early shareholders. In regards to capital employed, CapAllianz Holdings is using 34% less capital than it was five years ago, which on the surface, can indicate that the business has become more efficient at generating these returns. This could potentially mean that the company is selling some of its assets.

The Bottom Line

In a nutshell, we're pleased to see that CapAllianz Holdings has been able to generate higher returns from less capital. Although the company may be facing some issues elsewhere since the stock has plunged 75% in the last five years. Still, it's worth doing some further research to see if the trends will continue into the future.

CapAllianz Holdings does have some risks, we noticed 4 warning signs (and 2 which can't be ignored) we think you should know about.

