Cape Cod drug team says heroin, morphine, opium, fentanyl found on Mashpee properties

FALMOUTH — A 36-year-old Mashpee man has been held without bail after a dangerousness hearing in Falmouth District Court on Dec. 27.

Jarran Watkins faces charges of trafficking in 200 grams or more of heroin, morphine, opium and fentanyl and possessing ammunition without a firearms identification card, according to a statement from the Cape & Islands District Attorney’s office.

Charges stem from a search of two properties on Dec. 19. Watkins was the target of the search warrant. Members of the Cape Cod Drug Task Force found a large amount of money inside one property and a large quantity of narcotics inside the second property, according to the District Attorney’s office. Some of the substance is believed to be fentanyl.

Falmouth District Court is located on Jones Road. File photo.

Watkins was also found to be in possession of rounds of ammunition, authorities said. Watkins does not possess a license to carry or license to possess ammunition.

These charges stem from an investigation conducted by the Federal Drug Task Force. Deputies from the Barnstable County Sheriff’s office and members of Barnstable, Bourne, Sandwich, Yarmouth and Dennis police departments and the Massachusetts State Police took part in the investigation, according to the statement.

The case will be prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Michael Giardino. Watkins is due back in the Falmouth District Court on Jan. 23 for a probable cause hearing.

The District Attorney's office declined to offer any further information on the case.

Watkins’ attorney Sean Early didn’t immediately return calls seeking comment.

Denise Coffey writes about business, tourism and issues impacting Cape Cod residents and visitors. Contact her at dcoffey@capecodonline.com.

Thanks to our subscribers, who help make this coverage possible. If you are not a subscriber, please consider supporting quality local journalism with a Cape Cod Times subscription. Here are our subscription plans.

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Mashpee man charged with trafficking heroin, morphine, opium, fentanyl