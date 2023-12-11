Cape Cod firefighter facing rape and assault charges, DA says

A Massachusetts firefighter appeared in front of a judge Monday on sexual assault charges, Cape & Islands District Attorney Robert Galibois announced.

Matthew Conlon, 39 years old, of Dennisport, was arraigned in the Barnstable Superior Court on three counts of rape, and one count of assault and battery, Galibois said.

On August 27 at approximately 3:00 a.m. the Dennis Police Department responded to the area of 56 Chase Ave for a report of a sexual assault. Upon further investigation, it was determined that Conlon was employed as a local firefighter.

There was no information given regarding the details of the case or who the victim is to Conlon.

The charges stem from an investigation conducted by the Dennis Police Department.

Conlon was ordered to pay $5,000 bail, and to stay away and have no contact with the victim.

He is due back in court on January 25, 2024, for a Pretrial Conference.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW