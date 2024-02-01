Cape Cod gas prices on rise in last week, although state averages remain steady

Gas prices in Massachusetts remained at an average of $3.07 per gallon of regular fuel on Monday, the same as last week's average price per gallon, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

The average fuel price in Massachusetts has fallen about 9 cents since last month. According to the federal agency, gas prices across the state in the last year have been as low as $3.07 on Monday, and as high as $3.76 on Aug. 7, 2023.

A year ago, the average gas price in Massachusetts was 9% higher at $3.38 per gallon.

As usual, once drivers crossed the Cape Cod Canal on either the Bourne or Sagamore bridges, prices rose, except in Sandwich where prices stayed the same at $3.09 per gallon at two Speedway stations.

Prices on Cape Cod increase from last week

Gas stations along Main Street in Bourne rose 10 cents from last week according to the crowdsourced data collector, GasBuddy. Citgo and Super Petroleum offered gas at $2.93 per gallon for regular, up from $2.83 last week. Shell and other stations on Main Street and the Scenic Highway were slightly higher at $2.99 per gallon.

In Barnstable, the cheapest gas was again reserved for B.J.'s members with prices at $2.95 per gallon, 11 cents more than last week. Other stations on Iyannough Road and West Main Street in Hyannis ranged up to $3.19 per gallon.

Prices in Dennis ranged from $3.09 to $2.29 per gallon at three gas stations all within a quarter of a mile of each other, proving it pays to shop. Prices in Orleans rose six cents per gallon from last week. Three stations were reported as charging $3.45 per gallon for regular gas.

The Cumberland Farms in Provincetown had raised prices 20 cents from last week to $3.59 per gallon.

The gas station information and gas prices on GasBuddy are primarily entered by drivers. The crowdsourced information for specific gas stations can range from minutes to days old.

>> INTERACTIVE: See how your area's gas prices have changed over the years at data.capecodtimes.com.

The average gas price in the United States last week was $3.10, making prices in the state about 1% lower than the nation's average. The average national gas price is up from last week's average of $3.06 per gallon.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration. Please leave any feedback or corrections for this story here. This story was written by Ozge Terzioglu with Cape Cod reporting by Denise Coffey.

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Cape gas prices rose in last week, as much as 20 cents on Outer Cape