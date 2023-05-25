Cape Cod heroin trafficking ringleader gets heavy prison sentence following DEA probe

Three men were sentenced Wednesday in Boston to decades in prison for what authorities say were their roles in a Cape Cod heroin trafficking organization.

Edwin Otero, whom U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agents described as the leader of the drug crew, was sentenced May 18 by U.S. District Court Judge Allison D. Burroughs to 38 years in prison.

Otero, 33, of Hyannis, was initially charged with 11 others in May 2019, including Justin Joseph, 35, of Pawtucket, Rhode Island; and Anthony Basilici, 39, also of Pawtucket, according to Caroline Ferguson, public affairs specialist at U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Massachusetts.

Joseph was sentenced by Burroughs to 30 years in prison, and Basilici was sentenced to 22 1/2 years in prison.

The drug trafficking organization distributed heroin throughout the Cape Cod and Pawtucket, Rhode Island, regions, authorities alleged. Otero and his 10 co-defendants distributed large quantities of heroin and other controlled substances throughout Cape Cod, including in Hyannis, Mashpee, Centerville, Osterville, and in Pawtucket, according to the prosecutor's office.

More: Three suspects indicted on federal charges related to Vineyard bank robbery

Otero, Joseph and Basilici were initially charged along with eight others in May 2019 on the drug conspiracy charges, said Ferguson. In connection with those arrests, heroin, packaging materials, scales, a finger press as well as three firearms and ammunition including a 9 millimeter assault-style weapon were seized from Otero’s grandmother’s home.

Including Otero, nine others in the trafficking ring are from Cape Cod

Vinicius Zangrande, 39, of Centerville; Krymeii Fray, 27, of Hyannis; Brooke Cotell, 29, of Hyannis; Ronny Baams, 41, of South Yarmouth; Tony Johnson, 39, of Hyannis; Eric Brando, 31, of Osterville; Joshua Johnson, 35, of Mashpee; and Kimberly Lopes, 53, of Hyannis are Cape Cod residents authorities allege are involved in the ring.

On Jan. 18, the day jury selection began, Otero and Joseph pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin; possession and discharge of a firearm in connection with a drug trafficking crime; kidnapping conspiracy; and witness retaliation conspiracy.

In 2018, an investigation began into a Cape Cod-wide drug network led by Edwin Otero

In April 2019, Otero, Joseph, and Basilici lured a victim from Massachusetts to Rhode Island where they kidnapped and held him, stripped him naked, assaulted him with a hammer and threatened to rape him, authorities charged.

Otero, Joseph, Basilici and other co-conspirators threatened physical injury to the victim to retaliate against him because they believed he was cooperating with law enforcement, according to the US Attorney's Office. Basilici recorded the assault and kidnapping on a cell phone which Otero and Basilici used to further intimidate other witnesses after the kidnapping.

More: Rockland Trust robbery suspect arrested, held pending dangerousness hearing

In May 2019, Otero, Joseph and Basilici armed themselves with guns and worked together to shoot at a Hyannis man over a drug debt owed to Otero.

In March 2020, Otero, Joseph, Basilici and two others – Cameron Cartier and Albert Lee – were indicted in connection with the violent kidnapping and related charges.

Tony Johnson, 39, of Hyannis, was sentenced on May 18 to 75 months in prison, according to Ferguson.

Johnson pleaded guilty to conspiring with Otero and others to distribute heroin. All 13 defendants charged in this indictment have now been sentenced.

Acting United States Attorney Joshua S. Levy; Brian D. Boyle, Special Agent in Charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration, New England Field Division; Barnstable Police Chief Matthew K. Sonnabend; and Barnstable County Sheriff Donna D. Buckley made the announcement this week.

This effort is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces operation. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Christopher Pohl and Lauren Graber of Levy’s Criminal Division prosecuted the case.

Rasheek Tabassum Mujib writes about health care and education. Reach her at rmujib@capecodonline.com.

Keep connected with the Cape. Download our free app.

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Cape Cod drug leader sentenced on kidnapping, heroin charges