Cape Cod Hospitals Relaxing Visitor Policies As COVID Surge Halts

HYANNIS, MA — Cape Cod Healthcare has relaxed visitor policies at Cape Cod and Falmouth Hospitals, as coronavirus numbers decline in the region.

Beginning Friday, patient visits are still strongly discouraged, but will be permitted in specific timeframes, as long as visitors wear masks and are screened for COVID-19 symptoms. Visiting hours are from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and visitors under 18 are not allowed.

There are still some rules and exceptions in place, though, including:



Patients can have two visitors per day

For labor and delivery, one support person and one visitor will be allowed

In the emergency department, one visitor will be allowed

For end of life, two visitors will be allowed at a time

For COVID-19 patients, visitation will only be considered at end-of-life situations and reviewed on a case-by-case basis in advance of visit.

In cases where it benefits the patient or the health care provider for the patient to have either a caregiver or family member accompany the patient, one visitor will be allowed.

Examples of these situations include:

A child accompanied by an adult

A person with cognitive impairment, memory impairment or dementia

A person with limited mobility

A person with anxiety or a phobia regarding their visit

A person who the health care provider deems necessary for the patient's care and safety.

