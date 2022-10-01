Cape Cod man accused of killing mother after her body was found burning in a fire

A Cape Cod man was arrested after allegedly lighting his mother on fire in front of his home, according to District Attorney Michael O’Keefe.

Adam Howe, 34, is facing a murder charge after he was arrested by the Cape Cod SWAT team late Friday night at his home.

Officials were first called to the home in Truro around 9:30 p.m. for a well-being check as well as a separate fire report, officials said. When officers arrived at the scene they realized a body was burning in the fire and they saw Howe run inside the house where he locked the door.

The SWAT Team responded and entered the home where they arrested Howe. Authorities said the evidence suggested that his mother, Susan Howe, 70, was the person whose body was burning in the outside fire.

Howe will receive a mental health evaluation based on what family members told officers.

State Police Detectives, the DA’s Office, Truro Police, and the State FireMarshalls Office are actively investigating the incident.

No further information has been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

