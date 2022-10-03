Cape Cod man accused of murdering, burning his mother dies following medical emergency in jail cell

A Cape Cod man arrested and charged with murder after allegedly lighting his mother on fire died while in his jail cell on Sunday.

According to an official from the Bristol County Sheriff’s Office, Adam Howe, 34, suffered a medical emergency while in his jail cell. The Truro man was rushed to St Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford where he was pronounced dead.

No cause of death has been determined.

Officials were called to the Truro residence at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Friday night for a well being check and a separate fire report. Upon arrival, officers realized a body was burning in the yard. According to officers, Howe ran inside and locked the door when he saw the police.

The SWAT Team responded and entered the home where they arrested Howe. Authorities said the evidence suggested that his mother, Susan Howe, 70, was the person whose body was burning in the outside fire.

No further information was made available.

Massachusetts State Police are investigating.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW