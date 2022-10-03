DA: Cape Cod man accused of setting mother on fire died of apparent suicide in jail cell

A Cape Cod man who was arrested on a charge of murder over the weekend after allegedly setting his mother on fire died of an apparent suicide in his jail cell, authorities announced Monday.

Correctional officers at the Ash Street Jail in New Bedford found 34-year-old Adam Howe, of Truro, “unresponsive to verbal and physical checks,” around 3 p.m. Sunday, according to the Bristol District Attorney’s Office.

Three correctional officers and two correctional nurses performed CPR on Howe, who was later pronounced dead at St. Luke’s Hospital.

In a statement, the DA’s office said, “Howe was alone in his cell in an isolated unit at the time of the incident, was wearing inmate clothing specifically designed for at risk prisoners, and was on random 15-minute spot checks.”

There is no foul play suspected. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will now conduct an autopsy.

Officers responding to a call for a wellbeing check and a report of a fire at a home in Truro around 9:30 p.m. Friday found a body burning in the yard.

When officers arrived at the scene, Howe ran inside and locked the door, according to police. A SWAT team later entered the home and arrested Howe.

Investigators said evidence suggested that his mother, 70-year-old Susan Howe, was the person who was set ablaze.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

