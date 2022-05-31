Cape Cod man accused of threatening to commit a school shooting to face a judge

A Cape Cod man who allegedly threatened to commit a school shooting is expected to face a judge Tuesday.

Justin Moreira, 29, of Hyannis, is slated to be arraigned in Barnstable District Court on charges including making terroristic threats.

Moreira’s arrest on Saturday stems from threatening posts on Facebook, according to investigators.

“Both the Barnstable Police Department and Yarmouth Police Department received multiple reports of a Facebook posting...threatening to commit a school shooting at an unnamed location,” authorities said in a statement.

A search warrant was executed at Moreira’s home in Hyannis and he was taken into custody without incident. Police say no firearms were found.

An investigation remains ongoing.

