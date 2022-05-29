Cape Cod man accused of threatening to commit a school shooting

Online posts by a Cape Cod man have landed him behind bars, facing serious criminal charges.

Barnstable Police say Justin Moreira, 29, of Hyannis is accused of threatening to commit a school shooting.

Moreira’s arrest on Saturday stems from posts on Facebook according to investigators. He was charged with making terroristic threats and is being held without bail Sunday.

“Both the Barnstable Police Department and Yarmouth Police Department received multiple reports of a Facebook posting.....threatening to commit a school shooting at an unnamed location,” according to a post by Barnstable Police.

“Moreira was later located at his residence and taken into custody by members of the Barnstable Patrol Unit without incident,” police said.

A search warrant was then executed at Moreira’s home in Hyannis. Barnstable Police say no firearms were found.

Moreira will face a judge on Tuesday in Barnstable District Court.

President Biden traveled to Texas on Sunday to meet with the families of the victims of the school shooting in Uvalde

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW