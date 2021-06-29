Cape Cod man allegedly destroyed $10,000 worth of lobsters at fish market, police say

A man was charged after allegedly being caught on video destroying $10,000 worth of lobsters at a fish market in the Cape Cod town of Sandwich, Massachusetts.

Joseph Vaudo was charged with felony vandalism of property and illegal dumping after destroying a tank of lobsters at Superior Lobster and Seafood last week, police said.

Vaudo was allegedly seen on surveillance video turning off the compressor and oxygen supply to the market’s live seafood tank. Sandwich police also said Vaudo dumped trash in the market’s commercial dumpster.

Mr. Vaudo's Fish Market in Oct. 2019, now Superior Lobster and Seafood, in Sandwich, Mass. (Google maps)

Public records show Vaudo previously owned a fish market, Mr. Vaudo’s Fish Market, where the Superior Lobster and Seafood is currently located. Vaudo filed for bankruptcy in 2019, according to records.

A phone number listed for Vaudo was disconnected and he did not immediately respond to a request for comment from NBC News on Tuesday. He pleaded not guilty in court on Monday and was issued a $1,000 bail, NBC Boston reported.

Superior Lobster and Seafood did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com.