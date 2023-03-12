Cape Cod man is facing charges for attempted robbery of a Boston bank

A Cape Cod man is facing multiple charges, including an attempted robbery of a bank inside a Massachusetts shopping plaza.

Boston police said 27-year-old Lukas Gauthier, of Mashpee, was arrested by officers shortly after 10 p.m. Saturday in the area of Washington and East Berkeley streets when they stopped a vehicle that had been reported stolen.

Gauthier was initially charged with receiving a stolen motor vehicle and operating after revocation or suspension of license. After further investigation, he was then charged with attempted robbery, police said.

The attempted robbery took place at 11 a.m. Saturday inside the Stop & Shop grocery store at South Bay Plaza of Massachusetts Avenue in Boston. According to police Gauthier passed a note and indicated that he was armed with a firearm but no weapon was seen. He then fled the area after being refused by the teller.

He is expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court Monday.

The incident remains under investigation. There were no reports of any injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

