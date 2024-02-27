Cape Cod St. Patrick's Day Parade March 9: Route, start time, theme, grand marshal, more

The Cape Cod St. Patrick’s Day Parade returns to Yarmouth on March 9, hopefully with clearer skies − last year it rained.

In preparation for the big event, Des Keogh, chairman of the Cape Cod St. Patrick’s Day Parade committee, talked about everything you need to know about this year’s 19th annual parade.

This year’s theme is “myth and music” with a fitting Grand Marshal, the Wolfe Tones. The famous Irish band will be leading the parade prior to their show in Boston later that evening as part of their farewell tour. The band, celebrating 60 years together, has announced plans to retire in 2025.

“They're really friendly and outgoing guys,” Keogh said. “They're just great. Last year, even in the pouring rain (they) got out and walked in the parade.”

Why is the Cape Cod St. Patrick’s Day Parade a week early?

The original Cape Cod St. Patrick’s Day Parade took off from West Dennis in 2005. The parade was a dream of Thomas McCann's, founder of Barnstable's chapter of the Ancient Order of Hibernians, but he died before the parade could come to fruition, according to Keogh.

“Nineteen years ago, close to 20 years ago now, (the committee) got together to have his dream become a reality," Keogh said. "They started a tiny little parade committee group and it just grew and grew and grew."

The Mass State Police pipers take the weather in stride at the annual Cape Cod St. Patrick's Day Parade which had a soggy march down Route 28 during last year's parade.

Initially, the committee decided to host the parade a few weeks early in order to secure talent for the festivities, since many were booked out for the holiday. But as the parade grew in popularity, groups started coming to them and they settled on their now annual date.

“Right now, it's an ideal situation,” Keogh said. “The week before St. Patrick's Day is great.”

How many people are expected at this year’s parade?

During a good year, Keogh says he expects anywhere between 40,000 and 50,000 people, noting that the parade has become the third largest in New England after Boston and Holyoke.

“It’s generational,” Keogh said about the crowd at the parade. “You've got grandparents and grandkids all together as a family unit … Generations of them all together join us. It's fantastic.”

Spectators watch the 2023 St. Patrick's Day Parade from under their umbrellas.

Even in the rain the crowds still show up. During last year’s festivities, the rain might have poured down on the parade but the crowd didn’t let it dampen their spirits.

“We thought it was going to be pretty empty,” Keogh said. “If you see photographs, (there were) people lined the whole way along. People had tents set up, rain jackets on. It didn't deter anybody. No one canceled. Everybody played in the pouring rain.”

What will happen during the St. Patrick's Day parade?

Last year, the parade saw around 120 groups partake in the festivities and the committee spent $75,000 to throw the parade. At the time of this article, a full list of parade participants was still being finalized but Keogh said they’re on track to spend the same amount, if not more.

"I know it sounds corny, I mean, everyone says the corny cliche, (but when) you see the people really happy, that's it for me," Keogh said.

Marching groups seek shelter from a driving rain before marching at the 2023 Cape Cod St. Patrick's Day Parade.

Of the confirmed participants, many returning favorites — such as the Yarmouth Minutemen, the Ancient Mariners Connecticut Fife and Drum Corps and the Irish American Police Association Pipes and Drums — are set to grace the parade route again on floats or on foot.

“The Ancient Mariners wheel the cannon and they fire it,” Keogh said. “They walk in their bare feet like pirates no matter what the weather and they fire (the cannon) every so many feet. It's gonna get televised this year for the first time, professionally televised.”

What about food? Where to eat during and after the parade?

Plenty of restaurants line the parade route, but if you’re looking for proper Irish food check out The Auld Triangle or the Keltic Kitchen.

The Auld Triangle, Keogh’s Irish Pub on Main Street in Hyannis, will also host a pre-parade party on March 8 and a four-course Guinness dinner on March 3. Tickets for the Guinness dinner are $60 and can be purchased online at www.theauldtriangle.com/.

Homemade Irish brown bread and beans are a couple of side dishes available at the Keltic Kitchen. The Keltic Kitchen is a cottage-style breakfast and lunch restaurant and brings the taste of Ireland to the Cape.

What time does the Cape Cod St. Patrick's Day Parade start? What is the route?

The parade sets off from the intersection of Route 28 and Long Pond Road in South Yarmouth at 11 a.m. on March 9. The whole parade lasts for two hours, traveling two miles through downtown Yarmouth, ending at Higgins Crowell Road.

Where do you park?

Parking is available in several lots along the route, including the one at the old drive-in theater, according to Keogh.

Frankie Rowley covers entertainment and things to do. Contact her at frowley@capecodonline.com.

