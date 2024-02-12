Cape Cod storm updates: Find the latest on snow, winds, flooding and more

A snowy winter storm will sweep into New England Tuesday, dumping between 3 and 8 inches of the white stuff on Cape Cod.

Those closer to the Cape Cod Canal are expected to see more snow, while the Outer Cape is forecast to get less. Coastal flooding and high winds — with potential for power outages — are concerns for the peninsula. Cape Cod is expected to get the heaviest snow between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., with as much as two inches per hour falling.

Bookmark this page and check here Tuesday for the latest updates on how the storm is hitting Cape Cod. We'll post updates live here throughout the day, including power outages, road closures due to flooding, car crashes or fallen trees and utility poles, school closings, forecast updates and snow totals.

Bubbles the whale collects snow on Jan. 7 at MacMillan Pier in Provincetown.

