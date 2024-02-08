‘Cape-Cod style cottage’ for sale in odd location — on top of penthouse in NYC. See it

Usually, the place to see an “English country house” is, well, in the English countryside, but one special property is changing the entire game when it comes to location.

And that location is New York City.

“Through a cast iron gate and behind a forest green door is an anomaly: the Penthouse and Cottage at 72 East 1st Street,” the listing on Compass says.

“This gut renovated duplex is infused with the sensibility of an English country house, commanding attention through its unobstructed southern and eastern exposures, its obsessive attention to detail, and most notably through its crown: the rooftop’s Cape Cod-style shingled cottage and terrace.”

The home — which is listed for $9.75 million — sports four bedrooms, a landscaped terrace and a killer view.

“With ceilings up to 12’, exposures on three sides, an open view to the south, and a level of finish equal to the rest of the house, the cottage is a transportative oasis,” the listing notes. “As a standalone studio, it can function as a guest suite or a private home office.”

Features of the residence include:

The estate was featured on Zillow Gone Wild, a popular Facebook page and X account that showcases unique houses for sale, and people became obsessed.

“The only way I would live in New York — gorgeous!” one person said on Facebook.

“As soon as I win the lottery, I’ll take it,” another noted.

“99% of the days I’m happy doing meaningful work for a reasonable salary. And then other days I imagine what it would be like to have breakfast on a cape-cod style patio in NYC,” someone posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Set for a future Nancy Meyers movie just dropped,” one person joked.

The listing is held by Nick Gavin and Allie Fraza, and is currently under contract.

