CAPE CONTROVERSY | Former council member spearheads petitions against City Council stipend
A former Cape Coral councilmember is spearheading a petition against the current council's pay increase.
A former Cape Coral councilmember is spearheading a petition against the current council's pay increase.
The Chiefs have lost three of their last four games.
The Colorado Republican Party officially asks the United States Supreme Court to weigh in on whether Section 3 of the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution prevents former President Donald Trump from once again holding elected office.
It's not easy to change a well-entrenched industry, something Yahoo Finance was reminded of when sitting down with Beyond Meat's founder and CEO Ethan Brown.
Whether you lean toward Nespresso, K-Cups or brewing by the pot, your morning joe will be easier, breezier and tastier with these picks.
Stocks nudged higher on Thursday as a high-flying 2023 neared an end on Wall Street.
Whether you need sneakers for New Year workouts or boots for upcoming storms, now's the time to update your footwear collection on the cheap.
The genius gizmo tackles both sides of a garment at the same time — you'd be hard pressed to find a better travel partner.
YOU get a deal, and YOU get a deal ... !
The All-American candidate had led Illinois to a 9-2 record and a No. 11 ranking in the AP Top 25.
LG is going to debut a small bipedal AI-powered robot at CES 2024 in Las Vegas.
Robert Rothman is seeking at least $75 million in compensatory damages.
Tampa Bay is a practical lock to win the NFC South.
Family members are common sources of weight stigma. Here's how to set boundaries during the holidays.
From the media industry to housing to retail, here’s what CEOs, economists, and strategists are predicting for 2024.
LG has announced some new laptops for CES 2024, including updates to the gram line. The Gram Pro is stuffed with Intel Core Ultra chips and GeForce RTX 3050 GPUs and features plenty of AI.
Save up to 60% on staples like sweaters, pants, outerwear and more.
From scandal and scorn to Big Ten triumph, Jim Harbaugh's Michigan tenure has been anything but boring.
Ford has adjusted MSRPs on the 2024 Bronco again after raising prices in August. The bumps are smaller this time, from $200 to $560.
Say goodbye to mobile messes with this clever multitasker.
Planning on cooking up a storm this winter? Here's your chance to bring Our Place to Your Place, at a deep discount.