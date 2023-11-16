Cape Coral City Council falls silent on council member charged with three felonies

After a tense two-hour meeting, Cape Coral City Council adjourned Wednesday before discussing Councilmember Patty Cummings, who has been charged with three felonies related to the 2022 election.

A tense air seized the room when Cummings arrived at the meeting, shortly before it began and fewer than 24 hours after she bonded out of Lee County Jail.

Cummings said she plans to plead not guilty to the charges and continue her role as councilor.

"I have no intent of stepping down anytime soon," she said.

She would not address pending legal matters directly but proclaimed her innocence in the face of scrutiny.

"In the future, should anyone disagree with my votes, use the political process and not the court system," Cummings said. "Or how about they just vote on the dais? Like you saw tonight versus prosecuting me."

An agenda item left on the table

Mayor John Gunter started the meeting by adding a discussion on the agenda regarding the charges against Cummings.

The State Attorney's Office, 20th Judicial Circuit, filed charges against the council member on Monday. She turned herself in Tuesday.

Cummings faces charges of fraudulent application for a driver's license and two counts of false swearing in connection with or arising out of voting or elections. Each of the third-degree felonies carries up to five years in prison and or up to $5,000 in fines.

Councilman Robert Welsh had previously said he would introduce a motion to ask her to step down.

Cape Coral City Councilwoman Patty Cummings participates in the council meeting at City Hall Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023. After an ongoing investigation by the State Attorney's Office, Cummings turned herself in to authorities on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023, after being charged with three felonies.

Cummings participated throughout the meeting.

The council decided which council members would be assigned to several boards and committees for the coming year. Cummings did not receive any role aside from being an alternative to the Metropolitan Planning Organization.

After a brief break, Councilwoman Jessica Cosden introduced a surprise motion to adjourn, which the council approved.

Cosden, alongside Gunter, would not comment on the motion.

Gunter said Tuesday night in a news conference that the city would forward the matter to Gov. Ron DeSantis, who would decide what to do with Cummings.

Welsh said after the meeting that he decided against introducing a motion after talking with the city attorney.

He said he wanted to see what DeSantis plans.

"So without getting clarification from the governor's office, I didn't want to preempt anything and jeopardize (the case)," Welsh said.

Supporters and enemies react

Cape Coral resident Lorie Morgan said she was at the Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023, city council meeting to show support for Councilwoman Patty Cummings. After an ongoing investigation by the State Attorney's Office Cummings turned herself in to authorities on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023, after being charged with three felonies linked to her 2022 election.

Resident Lorie Morgan said she attended the meeting to show support for Cummings.

Though she did not live in her district, she said Cummings was treated badly.

"Everyone is jumping on her and everyone is attacking, and she's innocent until proven guilty," Morgan said.

She and other supporters cheered after Cummings offered a statement on her innocence.

Julia Ettari, a former volunteer on Cummings' campaign who sent a letter to DeSantis that caused the city to investigate her residency, said she was surprised.

"What she's doing now is not due process," Ettari said. "Due process is she should have filed in her district in the first place."

She said Cummings has attacked her, her children, and her husband.

"That's a standard procedure for someone when they are guilty," Ettari said. "It's always better to accuse the accuser than to stand up and admit that they did something wrong."

Cummings' lawyer issues statement of support

Cummings retains the legal services of Tampa-based attorney Jay Lechner, and also hired Paul Sisco to represent her on the pending criminal case.

Though he could not be reached for comment, Sisco sent a statement out earlier Wednesday:

City Council Member Patty Cummings was duly elected by her constituents. Hercampaign victory, while a surprise to much of the local political machine, struck a blow for individual liberty, small business, and the hard-working citizens of the City of Cape Coral. City Council positions belong to the people and not politicians. Ms. Cummings entered the arena without guile or cynicism – an ideal candidate. That displeased the machine. She has great personal character, heart, and a genuine concern for her City. We cannot and will not comment directly on the facts of ongoing litigation. Instead we will rely on one of America’s greatest ideals, the Due Process which our Constitution guarantees.

As for now, if anyone wishes for her not to participate on behalf of her constituents, youwill need to beat her in an election. She and her counsel will handle this professionally and according to Council Member Cummings’ inherent legal Rights.

Cummings' four-year term expires in 2026.

She's next due in court Dec. 18.

