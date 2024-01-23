Cape Coral to consider sign-on bonuses for newly hired police officers

As Cape Coral faces the impact of a nationwide struggle to fill vacant police officer positions, the City Council will vote on new $10,000 hiring bonuses.

"We must ensure that the City is competitive in attracting qualified law enforcement personnel," wrote Cape Coral Chief of Police Anthony Sizemore in a memo to the city manager. "The Cape Coral Police Department has determined the need to implement a hiring bonus for newly hired Police Officers in keeping with other law enforcement agencies around the region."

Sizemore said signing bonuses are necessary to keep the city competitive in hiring.

"Our regional competitors for Police Officer candidates have raised starting pay, surpassed ours, and implemented recruitment and/or housing bonuses to attract applicants," Sizemore wrote in the memo.

An entry-level officer at Cape Coral Police earns $58,115. The city currently does not offer a sign-on bonus.

The Cape Coral Police Department is authorized to hire 307 officers and currently has 29 vacancies, according to Public Information Officer Mercedes Phillips.

The cities of Fort Myers and Naples, and Collier County offer sign-on bonuses.

Related: 'It's not just local': Law enforcement faces hiring challenges, mirroring national trend

Recent council news Cape Coral set final site plan for the Yacht Club; timeline for renovations still shaky

What's in the resolution?

The resolution is listed in Wednesday's consent agenda, which contains voting items that are voted on only and passed unless pulled for discussion.

The city's administration recommends an initial hiring bonus of $5,000.

Additionally, another $5,000 bonus will be paid to those same officers once they complete their probationary period.

Both bonuses are subject to reimbursement if the officers are terminated or voluntarily leave the position during their probationary period or within two years after becoming a sworn officer.

The resolution shall take effect immediately upon adoption at Wednesday's meeting.

Where will the money come from?

Backup materials from the city's agenda stated that the funding will come from budgeted salary savings from unfilled police officer positions.

The city estimates that the total costs for the first year will be $150,000.

Future costs are estimated at $300,000 per year.

Luis Zambrano is a Watchdog/Cape Coral reporter for The News-Press and the Naples Daily News. You can reach Luis at Lzambrano@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @Lz2official.

Breaking/Live News Reporter Tomas Rodriguez contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Cape Coral will offer bonuses to fill vacant police officer positions