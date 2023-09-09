Cape Coral dad sentenced in son's 2022 shooting death

A Cape Coral man who shot his stepson in the back during his fight with his wife will serve 4 decades in prison in the son's September 2022 death.

The State Attorney's Office announced Friday that Judge Margaret O. Steinbeck sentenced Gabriel Fernandez, 54, to 40 years for second-degree murder and 15 years for shooting in a dwelling. A Cape Coral police report did not give the son's name, as per Marsy's Law.

Fernandez accepted the plea agreement.

Fernandez' arrest affidavit indicates he had been drinking when he got into a verbal dispute with his wife. His wife, also not named in the report, retreated to their bedroom, when he followed. She asked him to leave, saying she had to work in the morning and needed to sleep.

The son entered the couple's bedroom and told Fernandez to leave his mother alone. As the son left the bedroom and Fernandez grabbed a handgun and said "this ends tonight." He followed him to the dining room. The wife said she heard gunshots.

She ran to a neighbor's house, requested they call police, then returned to administer life-saving efforts to her son, who was bleeding from the chest, the affidavit says.

In a post-Miranda rights interview police say that Fernandez admitted firing two shots at his stepson, then firing a third into his back as he turned to escape.

Fernandez told police the incident was a long time in coming and had reached a boiling point. He said he was offended the stepson attempted to intervene.

He told police after the shooting, he placed the gun on the floor, went outside and called police. When a second stepson approached him, Fernandez told him to go back inside because Fernandez was going to jail.

The first son soon died at Cape Coral hospital.

Fernandez has remained in Lee County Jail since his 2022 arrest, held without bond.

Stacey Henson is the breaking news and visuals editor for The News-Press and Naples Daily News. You may reach her at shenson@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Gabriel Fernandez of Cape Coral to serve 40 years in son's death