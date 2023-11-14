CAPE CORAL | Explaining the standing water in North Cape
Standing water on Santa Barbara in North Cape has people puzzled.
Standing water on Santa Barbara in North Cape has people puzzled.
More than 275,000 Amazon shoppers swear by this hack to get the job done.
David Fincher's new movie is killing it on Netflix.
Shop Mario Badescu, Laneige, OPI and more.
Tens of thousands of people took part in a rally in support of Israel on Tuesday in Washington, D.C., where security was tight and emotions were raw amid the ongoing war against Hamas.
It’s been more than a year since Elon Musk purchased Twitter, now X, leading people to set up shop on alternative platforms. Mastodon, Post, Pebble (which has already shuttered operations) and Spill have been presented as potential replacements, but few aside from Meta’s Threads have achieved the speed of growth Bluesky has reached. Bluesky remains invite-only in its beta, but as more people get on the site, the hype around it is growing — though as we know from apps like Clubhouse, the hype might not last forever.
Instagram users now have the option to only share feed posts and Reels with Close Friends instead of all their followers.
Ableton’s well-reviewed Push standalone MIDI controller and music production device is 20 percent off straight from the company. Also, Ableton’s offering its signature DAW, Live 11, for 20 percent off.
Johnson, a 6-foot-7 guard, is averaging only 5.6 minutes per game, with his minutes expected to increase with the coaching change. He could be one of the biggest risers in the 2024 NBA Draft first round.
Staples are still expensive, but a growing list of stuff is getting cheaper.
Take advantage of this blowout while you still can: Crocs, Yeti and a Nautilus exercise bike for $400 (down from $1,200).
There are tons of shampoos that don't really do much. Over 11,000 Amazon shoppers say this cheap shampoo is the industry's best-kept secret.
Shop for the best gifts for remote or hybrid workers in 2023. We've rounded up the most practical work from home gifts that would be perfect gifts for the holiday season.
While there were plenty of instant classics in Week 10 on the field, it still caused plenty of fantasy panic amongst the masses off it. Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens are back for another edition of the 'People's Panic Meter' and here to provide clarity, advice and zen for all your submissions
TikTok users are showing off their makeup skills with looks designed to make viewers feel uncomfortable in a very specific way. The post What is the ‘uncanny valley’ makeup trend? Why does it make viewers uncomfortable? appeared first on In The Know.
You might have seen the phrase “luh calm fit” on TikTok recently. According to Urban Dictionary, it is slang for “little calm fit” or “calm little fit.” It describes an outfit that is “very plain or thrown together for the sake... The post TikTokers — and AI-generated birds — are showing off their ‘luh calm fit’ appeared first on In The Know.
Let's face it — sometimes, stocking stuffers are even better than actual gifts. From a $4 moisturizing lip balm to the Theragun mini, anyone would absolutely love these.
Stars can get themselves into hot water by taking sides on controversial issues, but fans' expectations can also mean that staying out of it may not be an option.
We did the hard work for you.
It's so easy to use!
A longtime favorite of the Queen of All Media, it blocks light, soothes and even comes with a surprise.