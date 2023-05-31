Cape Coral handyman accused of failing to complete paid hurricane work claims innocence

A Cape Coral handyman accused of failing to complete work he was paid for after Hurricane Ian claims his innocence.

Cape Coral Police's Financial Crimes Unit last month arrested Robert Allen Doerr Jr., 34, a handyman who owned DBA Precision Painting Pros.

He entered a not guilty plea Tuesday.

Police said the investigation revealed that numerous victims reported Doerr didn't complete work they paid him to perform. Hurricane Ian struck Southwest Florida as a Category 5 storm on Sept. 28, particularly devastating Cape Coral, Fort Myers Beach and Sanibel and Pine islands.

They added that Doerr also never returned thousands of dollars paid to him.

Authorities said that victims reported they located Doerr off Facebook, where he agreed to perform repairs at their damaged homes from Hurricane Ian. The Category 5 storm struck Southwest Florida on Sept. 28, with excessive damage in Pine, Sanibel, and Captiva islands and Fort Myers Beach and Cape Coral.

Doerr was charged with scheme to defraud more than $20,000; grand theft more than $20,000; exploitation of an elderly person; and unlawful filing of documents and records.

Jail records indicate he was released April 27 on a $45,000 bond.

He's next due in court July 25 for a case management conference.

