Cape Coral homicide suspect arrested in Palm Beach County; faces murder, robbery charges

Cape Coral Police began investigating a death in the area of Southwest 10th Terrace after officers arrived at the scene about 4:30 a.m. June 4, 2022.

A man sought in connection with the June homicide of a Cape Coral man is in Lee County Jail facing second degree murder and armed robbery charges.

Jose Alberdi Maldonado, 21, of Lexington, Kentucky, was arrested by the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office on July 13 and transferred to Lee County Jail on Friday. He remains in Lee County Jail with bond not set.

Cape Coral police identified the victim who died during a shooting shortly before 4:30 a.m. June 4 as as Fernando Batista Montero, 41, of Cape Coral.

A police information release said that callers reported hearing nearly two dozen gunshots and people screaming near the 1800 block of Southwest 10th Terrace.

Officers found Batista Montero shot multiple times, including once to the head, in the backseat of a vehicle in the driveway.

Police said the preliminary investigation revealed a known suspect shot and killed Batista Montero and fled before police arrived.

A witness told police he saw two men he did not know in the garage at the Southwest 10th Terrace address and thought they looked suspicious. The witness told police Batista Montero was wearing a lot of expensive jewelry and carried a black satchel that was known to contain large sums of money.

Police said the satchel was missing after the shooting.

Police interviewed a woman who said she worked as a stripper in Kentucky and was visiting her boyfriend in Cape Coral but knew Maldonado and the other man, whom she said she only knew as "The Dominican."

She told police the two men frequented the club where she worked in Kentucky and she knew they would be in Southwest Florida when she was there and arranged to meet up with them.

A phone number she provided police for "The Dominican" was not his.

Police obtained home surveillance video that showed Batista Montero getting into his vehicle, parked nose-to-nose in the driveway with Maldonado's gray Dodge Charger, and backing out, stopping at the end of the driveway.

The video shows Maldonado and "The Dominican" start firing weapons into Batista Montero's vehicle. Maldonado is seen walking up to the vehicle, opening the door, removing what looks like a satchel from Batista Montero, and the two men leave in the Charger.

A witness inside the victim's car when the shooting started told police he did not see Batista Montero with a weapon and believed Maldonado and "The Dominican" intended to rob Batista Montero.

Police did find a handgun on the floorboard below the steering wheel of Batista Montero's vehicle and several gunshot holes that appeared to originate from inside the vehicle.

Maldonado's arraignment is scheduled for Aug. 15.

