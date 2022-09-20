Cape Coral man, 21, arrested on 14 personal identification possession counts

A Cape Coral man is accused of identity theft, racking up more than $100,000.

On Tuesday, the Cape Coral Police Department's Financial Crimes Unit completed an arrest report for Dysean Isiah Bryant, 21, that stemmed from a March 3 arrest warrant by Fort Myers Police.

Police say Bryant is responsible for 14 counts of unlawful personal identification possession, coupled with evidence of grand theft of approximately $106,691.25.

Authorities issued a warrant for Bryant's arrest for violating the pre-trial agreement with the original charge of possessing a weapon by a convicted felon, according to a press release issued by Cape Coral police.

Investigators also found evidence of narcotic activity and reported to the Cape Coral Police Department's Vice Intelligence Narcotics Unit.

Police found evidence of check manufacturing, check fraud and the unlawful possession of multiple personal identification items at Bryant's place.

Authorities said documents and other evidence at Bryant's residence suggested he used check-making materials.

Additionally, investigators found victims' and businesses' personal identifying information in those checks.

Detectives began investigating the names and businesses.

Bryant remains in custody on a $20,000 bond, jail records indicate. He's next due in court Oct. 4.

