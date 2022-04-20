Cape Coral man, 53, sentenced to 18 years in prison for sex crimes against children

A Cape Coral man has been sentenced for molesting the children he babysat, the State Attorney's Office said.

Paul Fitzgerald Moore, 53, received an 18-year prison sentence followed by a 10-year Sex Offender Probation.

Moore is now designated a sexual offender for life, according to the press release. He was sentenced in two cases.

The first case stemmed from offenses between June and December 2019.

He inappropriately touched a Cape Coral child, and was charged with two counts of lewd conduct, court documents report.

Similar sentencing: Cape Coral man receives 25-year prison sentence following 2019 sex crime

More coverage: 27 drug traffickers, associates in Southwest Florida arrested, State Attorney Amira Fox says

The first count led to 15 years prison.

The second count accounts for the remaining three years in his sentencing, as well as 10 years of Sex Offender Probation.

The second set of offenses took place between February 2014 and February 2019. In that case, he was charged with two counts of lewd contact.

He received the same sentences as in the first case, according to the release.

The State Attorney's Office said the crimes came to light after a different babysitter for the children overheard the victims talk about the inappropriate behavior.

Cape Coral Police Department determined that there were three victims, officials said.

Tomas Rodriguez is a Breaking/Live News Reporter for The News-Press and the Naples Daily News. You can reach Tomas at TRodriguez@gannett.com or 772-333-5501. Follow him on Twitter @TomasFRoBeltran.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Cape Coral man gets 18-year prison sentence in child molestation case