Cape Coral man, 70, convicted in acquaintance's fatal 2021 shooting

A jury has convicted a Cape Coral man who in September 2021 called his roommate's daughter to report her father lay on the floor.

A Lee County jury on Wednesday convicted William Reese, 70, of second-degree murder with a firearm. The jury returned the verdict after a two-day trial.

Cape Coral Police discovered the crime Sept. 13, 2021, when officers responded to a residence after the victim's daughter, Rebecca Mendenhall, came home and found her father dead from apparent gunshot wounds. She then waited outside for authorities.

When police arrived, Reese walked out of the home and told police, "I got a body in there." He was immediately detained in a patrol car. Police initially took Reese into custody on charges of possession of a weapon and ammunition by a convicted felon

Authorities found the victim on the living room floor, covered with a blanket. He had been shot five times. Reese had been staying with the victim and claimed to have no knowledge of what happened.

A search warrant was executed at the home and a Taurus .38 revolver was found. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement confirmed the DNA on the firearm matched Reese's. The bullets matched the bullets used to shoot the victim.

The investigation determined Reese was unemployed and began to cause problems forthe victim, including taking his car, which led to arguments, prior to the murder.

