Cape Coral man accused of raping women he met on dating app faces more charges

Jailed since Dec. 13, a man accused of using a dating app to meet women that he then raped faces charges relating to two others, including a child, Cape Coral police report.

Douglas Skoczek, 67, now faces at least 12 total charges that include kidnapping, human trafficking, sexual battery and sexual assault.

Cape Coral Police Major Crimes detectives continued to work cases against Skoczek after his December arrest, Cape Coral police said in a release.

They found probable cause to charge him with sexual battery on a victim older than 19 and sexual battery on a victim younger than 12.

The additional charges were served against Skoczek at the Lee County Jail in Fort Myers.

The department and arrest affidavits do not identify the complainants because of Marsy's law.

In the latest two complaints, most information was redacted and referred to one incident in 2018 and one in October. The reports did not give any identification related to the complainants, including age, where the incident occurred or the nature. Skoczek's name and information also was redacted.

Court documents in another case said a teen met Skoczek on an online dating website in September and communicated with him for several days. He then came to her workplace to meet her and convinced her to go home with him.

The court documents said the girl described Skoczek as providing alcohol, marijuana and cash when she came to his home again and then described at least eight instances from September to November when he sexually battered her.

In one of the instances the teen told police after she refused to do what he wanted, Skoczek grabbed her arms, tied her wrists behind her back with nylon rope and sexually battered her while she screamed, begged, cried and bit his hand.

She also told police that he smothered her, displayed a shock device and threatened her if she didn't do what he wanted.

Another complainant, said the pair met on a dating app Nov. 26. After texting for several days, they met in person on Nov. 29. Days later, the complainant arrived at Skoczek's 49th Terrace Southwest home and the pair headed to the bedroom where they disrobed, the report said. Skoczek told the complainant his plans, to which the complainant declined. Skoczek continued and after a scuffle tied the complainant's hands with a nearby white, nylon rope.

Skoczek raped the complainant multiple times, threw the person against the wall and spit on them, the report indicated.

The Major Crimes Unit is looking for any additional information or to hear from any possible additional victims of Skoczek. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Thomas Kortright at (239) 574-3223.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Police: Cape Coral man accused in dating app rapes facing more charges