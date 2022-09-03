Cape Coral man arrested on child sex crime charges after police pose as victim

A 51-year-old Cape Coral man was arrested Thursday after police say he agreed to engage in sexual misconduct with a minor.

Regan Anthony Beresford, of the 1100 block of Southeast 34th Street, was confronted by officers at a 7-Eleven on Burnt Store Road North, according to a news release.

Cape Coral Police first learned on July 29 that Beresford was messaging with the minor making the minor feel uncomfortable with the context of what he was saying.

The case was assigned to a detective with the Major Crimes Unit, who assumed the online identity of the minor and reengaged with Beresford, police said.

The conversation between the detective, who pretended to be the minor, and Beresford quickly became sexual and extended for several weeks.

Beresford also sent provocative graphic photos, the report indicated.

Police said Beresford then traveled to the 7-Eleven to meet with the alleged minor.

Beresford stopped at a Walgreens to purchase condoms, according to the release.

Police quickly detained him. He admitted to sending the messages and photos, officials said.

Police charged Beresford with three counts — travel to meet after the use of a computer to lure a child; use a computer to seduce, solicit or lure a child; and transmission of information harmful to minors.

Jail records indicate he faced a $35,000 bond. He bonded out Friday

Beresford is next due in court Oct. 3, court records indicate.

