Cape Coral man charged with holding woman captive, physically abusing her

A female victim found in distress, exhibiting signs of physical abuse, led to the arrest of a Cape Coral man on several charges.

Jordan Garrett, 30, is charged with kidnapping; depriving a crime victim of medical care; and obstructing justice, preventing the communication to a law enforcement officer.

Cape Coral Police said that around 3 a.m. Nov. 18, officers responded to an emergency call on SW 21st Terrace. Officers discovered two individuals, one identified as Garrett, experiencing a medical emergency.

The female victim, in a dire plea for help, silently mouthed "save me" to an officer, police said. Further investigation revealed she had sustained multiple bruises and injuries, reportedly inflicted by Garrett. Both were transported to a local hospital for medical attention.

During the hospital evaluation, authorities discovered extensive bruising on the victim's body. She disclosed a "harrowing account" of being held captive in her residence by Garrett, enduring repeated physical assaults and sexual abuse.

Police said the victim attempted to call for help earlier that week, but Garrett had confiscated her phone, further threatening her.

Cape Coral Police's investigation uncovered that Garrett forcibly detained the victim, subjecting her to continuous abuse, and prevented her from seeking medical care or contacting law enforcement.

Police said the victim's life was "in peril" after Garrett denied her any means to escape or seek help.

A report about the crime did not say what Garrett's medical emergency was.

After receiving medical clearance, Garrett was arrested and taken to the Lee County Jail. Jail records indicate he remained in custody Monday morning on a $190,000 bond.

He's next due in court Dec. 18 for his arraignment.

