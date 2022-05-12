Cape Coral man charged with three counts in 2020 lewd and lascivious case

A jury found a Cape Coral man guilty Wednesday of raping a child he met at a pool.

Aamier Jjordan Williams, 22, was charged in 2020 with three counts of lewd or lascivious battery for sexually assaulting a young teenager, according to a press release from the State Attorney's Office.

In July 2020, the victim told a relative about a sexual attack and was immediately taken to the hospital, according to the press release.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office began investigating then.

Williams had been in an undisclosed Fort Myers apartment complex pool with some other people, officials said.

The victim had been drinking something that made her feel intoxicated, deputies sai. Shortly after, Williams took her to a car, where the assault took place.

After that, Williams took her to a nearby tennis court, where the crime was repeated.

A jury delivered its verdict after a two-day trial in Fort Myers. Sentencing is slated June 13.

