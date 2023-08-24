Cape Coral man convicted of manslaughter in October 2020 stabbing

A jury found a Cape Coral man guilty of manslaughter following a three-day trial in Lee County.

Rudolph Jermaine Askew, Jr., 41, faces an Oct. 2 sentencing, the State Attorney's Office reports.

About 6:30 a.m. Oct. 7, 2020, a man was found stabbed to death, laying on the driveway of a residence in North Fort Myers.

The victim had suffered a stab wound to the center of his chest.

Lee County deputies determined the victim had been visiting the home, where he was attacked.

As they continued their investigation, they identified Askew as the perpetrator, and just hours later, officers arrested him.

Askew has a long arrest record in Lee County, according to jail records, including arrests for drugs, burglary, robbery and weapons possession.

