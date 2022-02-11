Cape Coral man who fled fatal crash to serve 15 years in prison

A Cape Coral man who fled after hitting and killing a man riding a scooter will serve 15 years in prison.

The State Attorney's Office, 20th Judicial Circuit said a jury found Clody E. Gonzalez Vera, 22, guilty of killing Austin P. Manke, 21. He was charged with leaving the scene of a crash causing death.

He also received 60 months in prison for tampering with evidence.

The crash happened on the Cape Coral Bridge at 12:30 a.m. Feb. 9, 2020.

Manke, of Cape Coral, was riding his 2018 scooter and returning home from Duffy's Sports Grill in south Fort Myers where he worked as a server, News-Press archives report.

The Florida Highway Patrol handled the investigation, and Homicide Unit Assistant State Attorney Mara Marzano and Assistant State Attorney Mikala Makat prosecuted the case.

