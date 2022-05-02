Cape Coral man found guilty in 2019 case involving sexual molestation of a child

Benjamin Perez Rodriguez

A Cape Coral man has been found guilty in a case involving the sexual molestation of a child.

On Thursday, following a three-day trial, a jury found Benjamin Perez Rodriguez, 64, guilty on charges of sexual battery of a child younger than 12 and lewd or lascivious molestation.

After a child told a parent about being sexually abused by the defendant in 2019, the parent contacted Cape Coral police and an investigation began.

The investigation led to Rodriguez' identification.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office assisted, apprehending and transporting the defendant to Florida from Puerto Rico.

Rodriguez will be sentenced June 20.

