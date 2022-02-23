Cape Coral man gets 13-year prison sentence for 2020 DUI crash that killed Naples man

Nathaniel O'Dea

A Cape Coral man is headed to prison for 13 years after a 2020 crash that left the passenger in one vehicle dead.

Nathaniel C. O'Dea, 30, was sentenced Wednesday on one count of DUI manslaughter. He was also sentenced to a consecutive five years of probation for one count of DUI with serious bodily Injury and had his driver’s license permanently revoked.

Cape Coral police said both drivers were drunk when they crashed on Burnt Store Road early Oct. 22, 2020, killing a passenger.

Police said O’Dea was driving a 2002 Ford Explorer south on Burnt Store about 3:40 a.m. when he swerved into the path of a 2005 Nissan Ultima driven by Dwight H. Reynolds, of Port Charlotte, who was heading north.

Reynolds' passenger, George Junior Troy Smith III, of Naples, died at the hospital.

Police said O'Dea's breath results showed that he had a blood-alcohol content of 0.181 and 0.173. The legal threshold for drunken driving in Florida is 0.08.

Reynolds was airlifted to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police said his blood-alcohol content registered 0.151.

