Cape Coral man gets life in prison sentence in case involving sexual battery against child

Horacio Johnson

A Cape Coral man is headed to prison for life after he was found guilty of sexual battery of a 10-year-old girl.

Horacio Johnson, 39, of Cape Coral, was also sentenced to 30 years in prison on a second count of lewd or lascivious molestation. The jury returned the guilty verdict Tuesday following a two-day trial in Lee County.

Lee County court documents said the battery and molestation occurred in 2019.

Johnson was left alone with a 10-year-old female foster child after the foster mother had left the home. The documents said Johnson was the foster mother's boyfriend

Second charge: Cape Coral man arrested in second sexual assault case

3-year sentence: Cape Coral man receives 3 year sentence in UF battery case

2018 rape: Fort Myers man convicted in child's 2018 rape

The court documents said that after the foster mother left, Johnson coerced the girl into sexual acts and then raped the child at the Cape Coral home.

The child later reported the crime to an adult and the Cape Coral Police Department. They then contacted the Florida Department of Children and Families.

Other children in the home were interviewed with no further disclosures, the court documents showed.

Connect with breaking news reporter Michael Braun: MichaelBraunNP (Facebook), @MichaelBraunNP (Twitter) or mbraun@news-press.com.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Life sentence given Cape Coral man in sexual battery of a child