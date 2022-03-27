Cape Coral man gets probation in 2021 road rage incident involving motorcyclists, motorist

A Cape Coral man involved in a 2021 road rage incident will serve three years of state probation.

Jermin Deleon, 38, pleaded guilty Thursday to aggravated battery before Lee County Court Judge J. Frank Porter. The charge was amended from a second-degree to third-degree felony, and the judge withheld adjudication of guilt.

A second charge of criminal damaging was filed as a no information and dismissed.

Deleon, who turned himself in Jan. 21, 2021, must also complete 50 hours of community service, attend and complete an anger management program and have no contact with the victim.

The case involved a Jan. 9, 2021, incident during which a motorist confronted six motorcyclists after they were speeding recklessly. Once the suspects got violent, he tried to defend himself, according to the Lee County Sheriff's office.

Read more: One suspect in case of alleged assault by motorcyclists remains active, four others closed

Related: North Fort Myers woman pleads guilty in road rage case involving handgun

Crime news: Post-Hurricane Irma violent road rage death in Fort Myers results in life prison sentence

The suspects drove off, but the driver's dash camera recorded the incident.

The cases against four others, Stephan Carrion-Velazquez, 31, of Lehigh Acres; Kevin Cordero, 27, of Lehigh Acres; Ramon Medina Santiago, 32, of Lehigh Acres; and Roberto DelToro, 35, of Naples, were closed, according to the Lee County Clerk of Court's office.

A sixth cyclist was sought but never apprehended.

Connect with breaking news reporter Michael Braun: MichaelBraunNP (Facebook), @MichaelBraunNP (Twitter) or mbraun@news-press.com.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Road rage incident in January 2021 nets Cape Coral man probation