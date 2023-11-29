Cape Coral man gets three life sentences for crimes against child at daycare

Bobby Dale Holland, 38, received the three life sentences on Monday, Nov. 27, 2023, from Lee Circuit Judge Robert Branning for two counts of sexual battery involving a victim younger than 12 and one count of lewd and lascivious molestation.

A Cape Coral man will serve three life sentences for child sex crimes a year after the child's mother found "love letters" penned by the child, police announced.

Lee Circuit Judge Robert Branning sentenced Bobby Dale Holland, 38, on Monday for two counts of sexual battery involving a victim younger than 12 and one count of lewd and lascivious molestation.

On Dec. 15, Cape Coral Police detectives began investigating a case against Holland for sexual battery against a child younger than 12.

Authorities said the investigation revealed that Holland sexually battered a child on multiple occasions. Detectives arrested Holland in December 2022.

The victim's mother, according to Holland's arrest affidavit, told authorities that while going through their daughter's bag, she discovered a handwritten note by the minor.

That note, authorities said, was directed to a person named "Bobby," identified as the live-in boyfriend of the person who runs a daycare where the minor had stayed.

The letter referenced sexual activity between Holland and the minor, authorities said.

According to the arrest affidavit, Holland had asked the minor to write him "love letters."

