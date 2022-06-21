Cape Coral man gets two life sentences in 2019 case involving sexual molestation of child

Benjamin Perez Rodriguez

A Cape Coral man will serve two life sentences in a case involving the sexual molestation of a child.

Benjamin Perez Rodriguez, 64, of Cape Coral, found guilty in May of sexual battery on a child younger than 12 and lewd or lascivious molestation, was sentenced Monday.

In 2019, a child told a parent about sexual abuse by the defendant. Their parent contacted the Cape Coral Police Department and an investigation began.

That investigation led to the identification of Rodriguez and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office assisted in this case with apprehending and transporting the defendant to Florida from Puerto Rico.

