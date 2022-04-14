Cape Coral man guilty in 3 child pornography cases, facing decades in prison

A Cape Coral man who's already a designated sex offender faces decades in prison after three child pornography-related convictions on Monday.

Jose Enrique Ortega, 41, of Cape Coral, faces concurrent sentences that include 25 years in prison and life sex offender probation, the State Attorney's Office, 20th Judicial District, reports.

Computer dissemination

In the first case from 2020, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement discovered a computer I.P. address sharing child pornography, the report indicated.

They traced the digital information to Ortega's home and executed a search warrant.

Items they seized contained child porn.

Ortega was found guilty for one count of possession of child pornography with intent to promote and sentenced to 25 years in prison. He received up to 15 years in prison for one count of possession of child pornography.

Separate probe

FDLE discovered additional evidence from items seized and there was a separate investigation by the Cape Coral Police Department. As part of the probe, detectives identified a child victim.

Officers also recovered several images of child porn, including an image from the defendant’s computer, which corroborated the child’s disclosure to law enforcement.

In that case, Ortega was found guilty of two counts of lewd or lascivious molestation and sentenced to 25 years in prison followed by sex offender probation for the rest of his life.

He was also sentenced to 15 years in prison for five counts of promoting a sexual performance by a child, and one count of use of a child in a sexual performance.

Release conditions

While his case was pending, Ortega violated his pre-trial release by violating the terms of his GPS electronic monitoring, the news release said.

After his arrest, law enforcement received a tip and executed a search warrant at the apartment where Ortega was staying. They found child pornography, which led to a third case.

Also found guilty, Ortega received 15 years in prison for six counts of possession of child pornography.

The sentences are to run concurrent. Ortega also had to forfeit all seized items and pay court costs and fines.

He also designated a sex offender for life in all three cases.

