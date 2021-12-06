Cape Coral man held victim, sexually abused them for hours after meeting on dating app, police say

A Cape Coral man is accused of imprisoning an adult and sexually assaulting them for hours after meeting through a dating app, reports indicate.

Cape Coral police detectives said Douglas Skoczek, 66, was arrested Sunday on charges of sexual battery and false imprisonment.

Police responded to a call about 9:30 p.m. Saturday. The complainant, not identified in the report because of Marsy's law, said the pair met on a dating app Nov. 26 and Skoczek sent a message with his phone number, saying he'd like to meet as soon as possible and to send photos.

After texting for several days, they met in person on Nov. 29, where they drank coffee and parted. After missing a planned meeting on Dec. 1, the pair agreed to meet Saturday.

The complainant arrived at Skoczek's 49th Terrace Southwest home about noon and the pair headed to the bedroom where they disrobed, the report said. Skoczek told the complainant his plans, to which the complainant declined. Skoczek continued and after a scuffle tied the complainant's hands with a nearby white, nylon rope.

Skoczek raped the complainant multiple times, threw the person against the wall and spit on them, the report indicated. The complainant also said Skoczek recorded the interaction and had left a green scarf behind.

Police executed a search warrant Sunday morning and arrested Skoczek.

He remained in Lee County Jail on Monday with bond not yet set. He is due in court Jan. 3.

