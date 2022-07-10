Cape Coral man jailed after alleged text threatening mass shooting

A Cape Coral man who referenced a July Fourth Illinois mass shooting in an alleged text message threat to do the same in Southwest Florida remained in Lee County Jail on $25,000 bond.

Cape Coral police were told of a mass shooting threat via text message allegedly made by Ira Dennis Crosser Jr., 55.

Police arrested Crosser at his residence on a charge of written threat to conduct a mass shooting or an act of terrorism.

Police said the text message allegedly sent by Crosser detailed his intent to “make Texas and Highland Park” look like “child’s play.”

The reference was to the Highland Park, Illinois, shooting that killed seven people and injured several dozen during an Independence Day parade. In Uvalde, Texas, a gunman May 24 stormed an elementary school and killed 19 children and two teachers, wounding a dozen others.

Police said the reporting party was concerned based on Crosser’s alleged violent tendencies and access to weapons that he could carry out these threats.

Investigators verified that the text messages were written by Crosser and a search warrant was requested and approved through the 20th Judicial Circuit’s State Attorney’s Office.

Crosser's arraignment is Aug. 8

