Cape Coral man killed in Alva motorcycle crash, FHP reports

A 23-year-old Cape Coral man is dead after authorities said he lost control of his motorcycle.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers said the wreck happened shortly past 5:20 p.m. Sunday on Palm Beach Boulevard, near Sunset Trail, in Alva.

Traffic in Cape Coral: Cape Coral is taking big steps to address traffic long-term, but will it be enough?

Authorities said the motorcyclist died on scene.

He's one of at least four fatalities related to Lee County crashes in 2024.

Tomas Rodriguez is a Breaking/Live News Reporter for the Naples Daily News and The News-Press. You can reach Tomas at TRodriguez@gannett.com or 772-333-5501. Connect with him on Threads @tomasfrobeltran, Instagram @tomasfrobeltran and Facebook @tomasrodrigueznews.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: FHP: Motorcycle crash leaves Cape Coral man dead