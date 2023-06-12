Cape Coral man killed by police as he raised gun

Cape Coral Police Chief Anthony Sizemore said Roland Henry Halle, 73, threatened officers as they responded to a domestic disturbance on Sunday, June 11, 2023. When Halle raised a gun, they shot him multiple times.

Cape Coral Police officers shot and killed a man as he raised a gun at them Sunday evening during a domestic disturbance, Chief Anthony Sizemore said at a news conference.

He said there was an ongoing domestic disturbance, and police had responded twice Saturday to the home on the 1400 block of Northeast Fifth Avenue.

Roland Henry Halle, 73, was shot about 5:37 p.m. Sunday as police returned to the home.

'There was a male and female arguing," Sizemore said, which led to Halle destroying the female's property. He referred to the female as a roommate. He said Halle had a gun and was heavily intoxicated.

"Officers engaged in dialogue to deescalate the situation but Mr. Halle became agitated, was resistant to those efforts and his demeanor became heightened," Sizemore said. He said as Halle picked up the gun and "challenged the officers," they shot him several times.

The chief said the two officers immediately attempted lifesaving measures, but Halle died at the home.

Both officers were placed on administrative leave. Neither was injured, he said.

"Our officers faced a rapid, complex and dangerous situation for everyone involved," he said, explaining he reviewed the officers' body cameras and the evidence. "Our officers followed their training and performed under extreme circumstances exactly as they were trained."

Sizemore specifically said the department on Saturday found no criminal action or they would have made an arrest at that time.

He said the department's Major Crimes Unit continues to investigate the incidents and the State Attorney's Office is involved.

