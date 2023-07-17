Cape Coral man pleads innocent in Fort Myers woman's drug death

A suspected Cape Coral drug dealer who faces a possible death sentence after a grand jury indicted him Thursday in the death of a woman where he is accused of providing the illegal drugs claims his innocence.

Joshua Robert Pulley, 30, claimed his innocence Monday before Lee Circuit Judge Frank Porter as the court issued him a no-contact order.

State Attorney Amira Fox, along with Fort Myers Police Acting Chief Randall Pepitone and prosecutors, announced Pulley's indictment on Friday. Fox's office charged him with capital first-degree murder, among others, in a 2022 drug sale death.

He was also indicted for death caused by the unlawful distribution of fentanyl, as well as the sale and delivery of the controlled substance.

She said Pulley provided the narcotics. She did not release the name of the woman who died.

Pulley was arrested Thursday and remains at the Lee County Jail on Friday without bond set on the homicide charges, jail records indicate. He faces a $41,500 bond on other drug-related charges.

About Dec. 22, Fox said, Pulley carried out the fatal drug sale. She added that when authorities arrested Pulley, they found drugs and firearms at his home.

