Cape Coral man receives 25-year prison sentence following 2019 sex crime

A Cape Coral man was sentenced to 25 years in prison, followed by Sexual Offender Probation, according to a news release from the State Attorney's Office.

Eladio Valdes Gortes, 79, received his sentencing for lewd or lascivious molestation, according to the release.

A jury found Valdes Gortes, designated a sexual predator, guilty in February following a two-day trial in Lee County.

Similar coverage: Cape Coral man charged with 10 counts of possession of child sexual abuse material

School teacher arrested: Canterbury School teacher arrested for lewd and lascivious behavior with 16-year-old boy

The Cape Coral Police Department was contacted in February 2019 about a sex crime that occurred to a child, where the child was inappropriately touched, officials say.

That incident led to an investigation, and officials issued a warrant for Gortes' arrest.

The U.S. Marshals Service Florida Regional Fugitive Task Force assisted in apprehending Gortes, officials said.

Tomas Rodriguez is a Breaking/Live News Reporter for The News-Press and the Naples Daily News. You can reach Tomas at TRodriguez@gannett.com or 772-333-5501. Follow him on Twitter @TomasFRoBeltran.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Cape Coral man receives 25-year prison sentence in 2019 child sex crime