Cape Coral man sentenced to 22 months in prison for stabbing, car theft

Ryan O'Neal Armstrong

A Cape Coral man who stabbed another man with a machete and fled in a stolen car he later crashed into a deputy's vehicle, has been found guilty on multiple charges.

Ryan O'Neal Armstrong, 29, was sentenced to 22 months in prison after he pleaded no contest Tuesday before Lee County Judge Nicholas R. Thompson and was adjudicated guilty on charges of grand theft auto and fleeing and eluding. The sentences will be served concurrently.

As part of a plea agreement, a charge of aggravated battery was not prosecuted. A charge of battery on a police officer was filed as a no information.

Armstrong was given credit for 228 days served in jail, had his driver's license revoked for three years and was sentenced as a habitual offender. Armstrong served 21 months of a 30-month prison sentence for burglary he received in 2010.

In the July 24 incident Lee County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to Hartwig Road in North Fort Myers for a reported stabbing and theft of a witness' car.

A deputy spotted the stolen car being driven by Armstrong and tried making a traffic stop. Armstrong refused and drove off, striking the deputy's vehicle during a chase and eventually crashing the car and fleeing on foot.

Armstrong was found by a Sheriff's Office K-9 unit and arrested.

The stabbing victim told investigators that Armstrong was at his house when they got into an argument and Armstrong stabbed him in the chest with a large machete. The machete was later found in the stolen car Armstrong had been driving, a Sheriff's Office report said.

