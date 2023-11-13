Cape Coral man sentenced to 60 years, convicted of manslaughter in fatal 2020 stabbing

A Cape Coral man convicted of manslaughter following a three-day trial in Lee County last summer will spend more than half a century behind bars.

Lee Circuit Judge Robert Branning on Monday sentenced Rudolph Jermaine Askew, Jr., 41, to 60 years in prison for manslaughter with a weapon. In a news release, the State Attorney's Office said he was sentenced as a habitual felony offender.

About 6:30 a.m. Oct. 7, 2020, a man was found stabbed to death, laying on the driveway of a residence in North Fort Myers.

Guilty in trial: Cape Coral man convicted of manslaughter in October 2020 stabbing

The victim had suffered a stab wound to the center of his chest.

Lee County deputies determined the victim had been visiting the home, where he was attacked.

As they continued their investigation, they identified Askew as the perpetrator, and just hours later, officers arrested him.

Askew has a long arrest record in Lee County, according to jail records, including arrests for drugs, burglary, robbery and weapons possession.

