Cape Coral man shot in downtown Fort Myers sues two businesses

A Cape Coral man caught in the crossfire during a downtown Fort Myers altercation in the spring, who now lives with bullet fragments embedded in his chest, is suing a Fort Myers bar and an adjacent business, citing negligence.

The lawsuit, filed Nov. 14 by The North Law Firm on behalf of Adam Rudlaff, 39, seeks more than $50,000 in damages and a jury trial, claiming The Lucky Screw and K2W, who share the same address at 1527 Hendry St., knew or should've known of criminal activity in the area.

The lawsuit further claims the businesses should've recognized that security measures at the time of the April 29 shooting were either nonexistent, inadequate, lacking or weren't being performed.

Multiple bullets struck Rudlaff as he passed by The Lucky Screw, the lawsuit says.

The nine-page complaint said an array of incidents had occurred on the same spot in the three years leading to Rudlaff's shooting, including assaults, batteries and the discharge of firearms.

According to the lawsuit, the two businesses failed to have proper security measures, as well as lighting, and failed to implement a crime-watch or neighborhood-watch program.

The lawsuit lists the same count and allegations against both establishments, and alleges the incident caused Rudlaff suffering, disability, mental anguish, loss of capacity for the enjoyment of life, the expense of medical care and treatment, financial loss and aggravated a preexisting condition.

The attorney representing the businesses, Steve Ramunni, couldn't immediately be reached for comment.

An online fundraiser for Rudlaff collected more than $1,900 toward its $15,000 goal.

Two bullets, one in front and the other behind his heart, struck Rudlaff as he was walking back from his shift at Cabos Cantina Taco & Tequila Bar, 2226 First St.

Fort Myers Police said Jeffery Adam Burton, 39, of North Fort Myers, turned himself in at their headquarters June 22.

Burton was released June 23 on a $5,000 bond, jail records indicate. He's next due in court Dec. 12 for a case management conference.

