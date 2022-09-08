Cape Coral man shot stepson in family argument; arrested in his murder

Gabriel Fernandez

Cape Coral police say a man admitted killing his stepson, ending a heated argument Wednesday night.

Police said they arrested Gabriel Fernandez, 53, at his home, where the fight occurred in the 800 block of Southwest 17th Street. He faces first-degree murder charges.

A caller reported a neighbor had approached them and asked them to call 911, stating a shooting had just occurred.

Conviction stands: Vegan mom Sheila O'Leary's conviction stands in toddler son's starvation death

Cold case trial: Trial for alleged Cape Coral 1990 double murder suspect Joseph Zieler pushed to October

As police arrived, Fernandez was in the driveway speaking to police dispatch and said he had just shot his stepson, Brian N. McKellop Jr., 20, who also lived at the same address, police reported.

Authorities found McKellop in the home's hallway with multiple gunshot wounds to his chest and back. They administered first aid. Authorities pronounced him dead at Cape Coral Hospital.

Witnesses reported that after a family argument, Fernandez, who was intoxicated, became enraged that McKellop attempted to diffuse the situation by inserting himself into the discussion.

Fernandez grabbed his handgun and shot McKellop in the chest and back as he attempted to flee from a bedroom, a release noted.

Fernandez remained in Lee County Jail on Thursday with bond not set. He has a hearing Oct. 10.

Stacey Henson is the breaking news and visuals editor for The News-Press and Naples Daily News. You may reach her at shenson@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Cape Coral man admitted shooting stepson, police say